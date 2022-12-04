The PSG star’s brace and the AC Milan player’s goal launch the French who are now waiting for tonight’s England-Senegal winner. Lewandowski’s penalty expired

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

A superior being inhabits the World Cup. Kylian Mbappé scores two goals and gives an assist to Giroud in France-Poland 3-1, third-of-eighth of the World Cup, but that is trivial. The fact is that the guy with an A is head and shoulders above the world. Kylian does three things that frankly were seen in the World Cup in a short time, never in the same game, never by a single player. Yesterday, speaking of Pelé, he had said: “Let us pray for the king”. The king here is him.

ONE TWO THREE — The goals, to explain to those who have not seen. The 1-0 is an assist to Giroud after 44 minutes: Poland’s defense stops, only he sees that Olivier has half a step ahead of Kiwior – or maybe just a better body position – and opens the door for him with a pass in depth. Giroud, who is a big 9, thanks and crosses with his left foot in the corner. The 2-0 is a strong right foot, straight under the crossbar, after 29 minutes of the second half: the most essential gesture but difficult, very difficult. 3-0 another right footed strike in the other corner, a span from the crossroads. Impressive. With five goals, Kylian is the tournament’s top scorer… and he would be missed. Poland shortened only in added time with a penalty from Lewandowski, rightly whistled for handball by Upamecano on a cross from Grosicki and kicked twice. On the first attempt Lloris saved but the referee Valenzuela had it repeated due to the premature entry into the area of ​​a couple of Frenchmen. Corrected this too. See also Live ticker for the football World Cup 2022 in Qatar

ZIELINSKI’S OPPORTUNITY — Poland defends itself but will go to sleep thinking about what happened at 18.38 in the French area. Bereszynski went away to the right and somehow his cross went through. Zielinski has the door open and, honestly, a Pole can’t ask for more: his best midfielder, only with Lloris, in his favorite technical situation. However, Zielinski shot straight at the goalkeeper and, two rebounds later, Varane saved Kaminski’s shot on the line. Occasion size XL. After that, it’s just defense, with a post from Milik – who entered in the second half – in the 90th minute with the game stopped. And, with this Mbappé, it can’t be enough.

FRANCE FAVORITE — The French budget is more complex. France is not impressive and wins thanks to the plays of its two forwards, but retains the great qualities of the favourites. Behind it is solid: it swerves a couple of times but Lloris has only one big thrill, and Deschamps’ defensive phase always works. And then Rabiot is on point, Varane and Upmecano make very few mistakes, Dembélé and Griezmann always give the impression of being a dribble away from the decisive play but here at Al Thumama they are normal. Rather, the evening records are not normal. With the goal, Giroud is only at the top of the all-time French scorers chart: 52 goals for the blue team. Thierry Henry, 15 years after beating Platini, is no longer number 1. Hugo Lloris instead, playing the first minute, joins Lilian Thuram on 142 games for France. It would be their party if it weren’t for Mbappé. Kylian, said in 2022, gives the impression that he could break these two records and many, many more. See also Luis Díaz: unusual reason that would have prevented his signing for Barcelona

