World Cup football | Forbes: France’s Kylian Mbappé is the salary king of the World Cup

According to the financial magazine Forbes, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than his actual salary with sponsorship contracts.

Economic magazine Forbes listed football The World Cup’s highest-earning players. The list takes into account both the player’s salary and the tie tests that come through cooperation agreements.

At the top of the list is the 23-year-old superstar of France Kylian Mbappé. The magazine estimates that Mbappé, who collaborates with, among others, Nike, EA Sports, Oakley and Dior, earns around 18 million dollars (around 17.1 million euros) from his sponsorship contracts alone.

Repeat after Mbappe, who is chasing his world championship, the list includes the two absolute superstars of the sport, Argentina Lionel Messi and Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although this duo has scored a combined hundreds of goals, won 12 Ballon d’Or and countless titles and leagues, neither has won the World Cup.

In that regard, the Qatar Games are the last chance at least for Messi, who has himself announced that these will be his last World Cups.

Even Ronaldo, who turns 38 in February, will hardly be seen again at the 2026 Games.

Ronaldo, who has been in the eye of the storm lately, is currently without a team, as Premier League club Manchester United announced on Tuesday last week that they had terminated the Portuguese’s contract.

Even if ManU misses out on part of his wages, Ronaldo should not have any financial problems. He Earns the most from his sponsorship deals out of the five on the list.

Ronaldo offers his partners an incredible visibility, as he is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 500 million followers.

Top earning players:

Kylian Mbappé, France: 128 million dollars, salary 110 million, other income 18 million.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Mbappé was awarded as the best young player of the games. The salary king has started this year’s tournament brilliantly with three scored goals.

Lionel Messi, Argentina: 120 million dollars, salary 65 million, other income 55 million.

Messi’s pursuit of the world championship seemed to have stalled already in the first group. Although the 35-year-old Argentinian didn’t sink the penalty kick against Poland, the pursuit of the dream still continues.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: 100 million dollars, salary 40 million, other income 60 million.

When Ronaldo managed to score from the penalty kick in the opening match of the tournament against Ghana, he became the first player in history to score in five different World Cup tournaments.

Neymar Jr., Brazil: 87 million dollars, salary 55 million, other income 32 million.

Brazil, one of the early favorites, received bad news when Neymar was injured in the first match of the tournament against Serbia.

Neymar had to miss the other games of the first group. It is still unclear whether the brass will be able to continue the tournament at all

Robert Lewandowski, Poland: $35 million, salary $27 million, other income $8 million.

Having a great season at FC Barcelona Robert Lewandowski has so far scored one goal in the tournament. The Polish tournament was supposed to end already in the first group, but the team advanced to the top 16 thanks to goal difference.

By succeeding During the World Cup, players can increase their bank account balance by considerable amounts.

In 2018, France received 38 million dollars in prize money. The team split the 11 million pot among 23 players, so each player made about $480,000.

In the Qatar Games, Fifa will pay 440 million in prize money, of which the winning team will receive 42 million.

The World Cup also enables sponsors to gain enormous visibility. The 2018 World Cup in Russia attracted 3.6 billion viewers. FIFA president Gianni Infantino estimated in the spring that the Qatar Games would attract up to five billion viewers.

