In the first match, England defeated Iran by 6 goals to one, while Senegal lost to the Netherlands with two clean goals, before the third match ended in a tie between the teams of America and Wales, with a goal for each.
The following is the standings of the second group in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:
Ranking Played Won Drawn Lost For Him Points:
England 1 1 0 0 6 2 3
America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Wells 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 0
The champion and runner-up of each group qualify for the final price round, and in the event that two teams are tied on the number of points, resort to:
- goal difference.
- The number of goals.
- The number of points in direct confrontations between tied teams.
- Goal difference between tied teams.
- Number of goals between tied teams.
- Fair play order (yellow card: 1 point, second yellow card-indirect red: 3 points, indirect red card: 4 points, yellow then direct red: 5 points).
- In the event of a tie, a lottery will be drawn.
