In the first match, England defeated Iran by 6 goals to one, while Senegal lost to the Netherlands with two clean goals, before the third match ended in a tie between the teams of America and Wales, with a goal for each.

The following is the standings of the second group in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

Ranking Played Won Drawn Lost For Him Points:

England 1 1 0 0 6 2 3

America 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Wells 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 0

The champion and runner-up of each group qualify for the final price round, and in the event that two teams are tied on the number of points, resort to: