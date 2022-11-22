Vedomosti: President Putin will meet with the mothers of the Russian military on Mother’s Day

President Vladimir Putin will meet with the mothers of the Russian military this week. About it informs Vedomosti, citing sources in the presidential administration.

The event will be timed to coincide with Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on November 27, one of the interlocutors noted. “The President will pay attention to this holiday and will not bypass the topic of hostilities in which military personnel are involved,” another AP source stressed. The date has not yet been announced.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to announce the timing of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of supporting the mobilized in a timely manner. “We will report in a timely manner,” Peskov said.