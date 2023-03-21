An X-ray, which ruled out a fracture in the right hand of Nolan Arenadoput an end to the scare of the third baseman of the St. Louis Cardinals and returned calm to the United States team on Monday, which watches over its weapons for the final of the V World Baseball Classic, this Tuesday in Miami.

sandblastedleft the diamond at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, this Sunday night in the bottom of the fifth inning of the semifinal game in which the Team USA crushed Cuba 14-2. Arenado was hit by a pitcher in the hand by pitcher Elián Leyva.

The manager Mark DeRosa He preferred to preserve the seven-time ‘All-Star’, as his team prevailed then 6-2, and send Bobby Witt as a pinch runner. “Nolan is fine,” DeRosa told reporters after the game that put the reigning World Classic champions in their second straight final.

Nolan Arenado during a match with the United States in the World Classic/EFE

The incident occurred one night after José ‘Astroboy’ Altuve left the same field at LoanDepot Park in the middle of the quarterfinal game of the World Classic that the Stars and Stripes team beat Venezuela to reach the semifinals.

The Houston Astros second baseman didn’t have the same luck sandblastedbecause an x-ray confirmed a fracture in the right thumb that will force him to undergo surgery.

Five days ago, the closer for the New York Mets, Edwin Diazruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee when he was celebrating with his teammates from the Puerto Rico team the pass to the quarterfinals of the tournament with a victory over the Dominican Republic 5-2.

Díaz had to leave the field in a wheelchair and due to the severity of the injury, the Puerto Rican will miss the 2023 Major League season, which begins on March 30.