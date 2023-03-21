American veteran Draven: Putin is only guilty of not selling Russia to the West

American veteran Noctis Draven spoke about the guilt of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Twitter.

“The only thing Putin is guilty of is that he did not sell his country to the West, as many did before,” Draven said. Western countries know that it is impossible to defeat Russia militarily, he said. “And they know they can’t force Russia into submission, as they did with France, Germany, Britain and other countries,” the veteran added. Therefore, in his opinion, the West could not do anything other than issuing an unfounded arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Earlier, Noctis Draven stated that the West could have ended the conflict in Ukraine long ago if countries stopped “financing, supplying and prolonging pain, suffering and death.” He called Ukraine a dying patient and a victim of bullying by the West.