Alejandro, ‘Papu’ Gómez received a very harsh sanction, which became known this Friday: he has been suspended for two years for having tested positive in a test in November 2022, when he was still wearing the Sevillea, in advance of the Qatar World Cup.

The footballer, who was part of the Argentine team that won the last World Cup, is currently a player of Monza, of the first division of Italy.

The player and the Andalusian club learned of this news months ago, when the UEFA he notified him. But the sanction was known in the last hours.

A surprise

According to the media Relief, The incident occurred after a surprise check by the Seville doctors after a training session.

Papu would have claimed that days before he had had a bad night which led him to take a syrup from one of his children without prior consultation with the club’s doctors.

🇦🇷 Papu Gómez tested positive before the World Cup and will receive a strong sanction (they say he will not be able to play for 2 years) Simply the most corrupt World Cup in history pic.twitter.com/c6jYBdQHbR — Gravesen (@GravesenFunado) October 20, 2023

Papu has had a mobilizing year, after being the only one of the world champions who was not called up again by Lionel Scaloni.

Of fight?

Rumors of a fight with his former Scaloneta teammates gained volume, although none of the footballers ever referred to the issue. Added to this was his departure from Seville and the uncertainty of several weeks about his future.

Finally, the 35-year-old footballer signed a contract with Monza less than a month ago. With the northern team Italy He played two matches in which he entered in the second half and which ended in victory: against Sassuolo (1-0) and Salernitana (3-0).

The Argentine player celebrated the World Cup victory with his teammates. Photo: Instagram: @papugomez_official

Now it remains to be seen whether he will appeal the decision, since if the sanction is final, due to a matter of age, it could precipitate his retirement from the activity.

However, everything indicates that Papu has everything against him for a potential appeal, since the rules in this regard are very clear: there is a Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which should be checked before taking any medication. Furthermore, of course, he failed to consult with his club’s doctors.

