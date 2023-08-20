Super result for Ludovica Cavalli: the 22-year-old from Genoa qualified for the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The Italian middle-distance runner, a pupil of Stefano Baldini, adjusted her personal best to 4’02″83 and finished the first semifinal in sixth place, the last useful position for the next round.

“I don’t believe it! I took to the track wanting to be personal – his comment after the feat – to understand if the work done allows me to handle more shifts. Usually I did well in the first one but in the second one I was always tired. When in the last 200 meters I saw that some were tired and places were opening up, I told myself to believe it until the end. When I saw my name on the scoreboard among the qualifiers, I exploded, I can’t believe it.”

“I have waited so long for this moment – he continued to Rai Cavalli microphones – It’s the first World Championship and the first time I’m in the final, I can’t wait to race it! I was tired in the warm up and I was terrified for the race. Then I said to myself ‘jump in, because you’re here today’, and today I was there. I made it and I didn’t expect it, but my family came to see me at the hotel this morning and I was loaded. I kept all the emotion inside because I could run fast and so it was”