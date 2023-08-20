The double date of the 2023 Opening Tournament of Liga MX quickly arrives, after the break caused by the League Cup 2023 against MLS. Therefore, this Tuesday, August 22, Chivas will host Xolos de Tijuana at the akron stadium for Matchday 5.
Guadalajara sought to continue their winning streak in the resumption of the contest with a fourth victory, however, they could not draw 1-1 against Bravos in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Alexis Vega put the rojiblancos ahead in the first half, but at minute 81, the referee Fernando Hernandez scored a controversial penalty Jesus Chiquete about the colombian Aviles Hurtado, reaching the match through the coffee planter from the eleven steps. Despite this, the Sacred Flock continues to lead with ten points.
Once again, the team does not arrive with a full squad, remembering that Christian Calderon lost the duel against juarez due to an injury to the anterior rector of the right leg, causing Alejandro Mayorga will take his place. In addition, Jose Juan Macias it is still kept outside, hoping that it can return for the month of November, while the issue of Carlos Cisneros It is already known, he will miss the entire contest after his anterior cruciate ligament tear in the C2023 semifinal.
On the other hand, the Guadalajara team do not have any sanctioned player, since they only Robert Alvarado He saw the preventive cardboard in the clash against Bravos. However, there could be absences, as happened in the border building, remembering that the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic commanded the stands to Ronaldo Cisneros and Isaac Brizuelaalthough in the case of the latter, it is mentioned that it is no longer part of the team’s plans and they are looking for where to locate it, with interested parties such as Lion, Pachuca, Toluca and cougars.
It was strange that the helmsman gave minutes to Daniel Rioswho supposedly does not enter into plans either, leaving roni out of the call, however, before the media the European made it clear that he made changes to his starting eleven due to the load of games to come, with the idea of training all his pupils and that everyone can face the challenge in a good way contest. If this is true, the absences of the reinforcement archer Oscar Whalleyas well as Hiram Mier and Zahid Muñoz they would be solely by technical decision.
