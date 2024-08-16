Ciudad Juarez.- Yesterday, the first participatory workshop was held to build an inclusive and sustainable territorial, productive strategy for Ciudad Juárez.

“I am very pleased to be here with you, working on this project for about a year, where several people approached and told the Mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, that we needed to work together and see how Ciudad Juárez would be seen in the coming years,” said Enrique Licón Chávez, Coordinator of Administration and Project Control, who welcomed the event on behalf of the Mayor.

“This first workshop is very important, as a group of specialists from business chambers and civil organizations will be present to give their opinion on certain topics in which they are experts,” he explained.

For her part, Verónica González, the Municipality’s Resilience Coordinator, reported that this workshop is a second phase that they are carrying out in collaboration with UN-Habitat.

“A territorial economic development strategy will be developed with them in the municipality that is part of Vision 20-40, with actions that have been promoted since last year and that strengthen the economic, urban, environmental and social actions of Juárez,” he said.

They will pass on the results to the next municipal administration

He stressed that this is a project that is being developed for the next administration. “This is the first phase, in September there will be another workshop and in October an international event; there are different steps, it is a small scale, in the following months more people will be invited.”

Joaquín Michemi, coordinator of UN-Habitat, explained that the objective of the workshop is to recover key inputs, identify sources of information, learn the perspectives of various actors on the future industrial growth of the municipality and its applications on the territory, as well as specify specific areas in Juárez where new productive areas could be located.

“Our proposal is to carry out a territorial analysis on multiple layers: environment, urban development, mobility and housing. The multifactorial Corporation: local governments, private sector, academia and unions, as well as a strategic program and portfolio of key projects,” he said.

He said that Juárez will be safe and dynamic, inclusive, resilient and sustainable to foster a sense of belonging, improve the quality of life and social well-being through logistical planning, urban governance and urban co-responsibility, strengthening a city of rights, guided by a culture of peace and social justice.

The event was attended by Enrique Licón, Project Administration and Control Coordinator; Verónica González, Resilience Coordinator; Nora Elena Yú Hernández, President of the Customs Agents Association; Andrés Morales, Director of Economic Development of the Municipality, as well as representatives of Index, the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), transporters, the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex).