Through the Xbox app, Microsoft has revealed which games will leave the catalog Of PC and Xbox Game Pass The April 15, 2024 . There are six in total and include Back 4 Blood and various horror games by Frictional Games, such as Amnesia: Collection and Soma. Let's see the complete list:

Soon the announcement of the games for the first half of April?

The protagonists of Back 4 Blood

As a rule, all the games listed above will be available for purchase at a later date 20% discounted price (except for more advantageous Xbox Store offers) in the days before the removal from PC and Xbox Game Pass. An option that could therefore prove advantageous if you want to play one or more of the titles in the list above even after they are no longer available through the service catalogue.

As mentioned the confirmation came via the Xbox app and when this happens it usually also means that the announcement of the next upcoming games isn't too far away. In short, it is plausible that today in the early afternoon we will find out which titles will enrich the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first half of April.