We are in a time of boom in which many series have arrived in relation to the world of video games, among the examples we have Arcane from League of Legends, Sakuna of Rice and Ruin and if we talk about the live action terrain, Fallout is available. And as many of them have gained popularity, companies continue to form alliances with game developers and take their franchises to make new movies or programs.

According to reports, Amazon is interested in continuing to invest in this type of products, and on this occasion they have confirmed that they will be making an animated series of the saga of Spelunkywhich has been very popular when it comes to platform games with indie touches. Added to that is that they are also working on an adaptation of New World.

The series is supposedly titled Secret Levelis being developed by Tim Miller and his Blur Studio, the creative team behind the program Netflix science fiction animated film Love, Death & Robots. With that in mind, it is possible that the format of the chapters will be with self-contained stories, this in order to have many scripts to adapt from different characters in the game universe.

The title description:

Spelunky is a platformer and cave exploration video game developed by Derek Yu. Originally released in 2008 as a free-to-play PC game, the game gained popularity and was later revised and released on several platforms, including Xbox 360, PlayStation, and PC, with improved graphics and new features. Players control an adventurer exploring a series of randomly generated caves filled with traps, treasures, enemies and hidden secrets. The goal is to descend as deep as possible, collecting treasures and avoiding dangers, while trying to reach the end of the cave.

It is mentioned that it will be revealed during Gamescom 2024so we will have to wait for more news.

Via: Eurogamer