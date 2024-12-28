If there is a year of true transition in Spanish transportthat will be, without a doubt, 2025. The battery of works and projects announced by the Ministry of Transport will cause a endless cuts in railway traffic national, especially in the transit of goods by train, which will see how two of its major corridors, those that link Andalusia and Catalonia with Madrid, will be cut for months to launch future railway highways. Ports also face 2025 as the year of their renewal, with a multitude of works planned to adapt to new demand.

That will cause inevitable disruptions in the national supply chainwhich will once again rely on the truck as a way to move goods throughout the territory and beyond. International carriers denounce a foreseeable increased costs due to the implementation of tolls in new European countries, a trend that Spain will not join at the moment, but that will arrive sooner or later.

A separate issue is passenger transport, which is experiencing its particular golden age. The airline sector discounts a new increase in rates to assume the environmental and financial challenges posed by the transition to biofuel (SAF), with higher costs than kerosene.

Railway operators that compete in high speed will also continue to raise, although in a more subtle way, ticket prices in search of make a business profitable that accumulates hundreds of millions in losses in these first years of competition.

Recurring and proximity trips will remain stable after the Government approves maintain existing bonuses (60% on monthly passes, free Cercanías and Media Distancia trains and discounts on Avant) until June.

It will be starting in the summer when the increases are noticeablegiven that the bonuses will be reduced to cover 40% of the cost, which will lead to a general increase in fares in urban and interurban public transport (metro, trams and buses), with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Therefore, in July a new paradigm for national transportation. The Ministry wants to implement a single card for all the country’s transport networks, something that has received the first misgivings from several autonomous communities and transport authorities that intend to maintain their autonomy. The benefit for the traveler, however, will be undeniable and will be seen in the short term. For now, it will implement this single ticket in all Cercanías centers in the country.