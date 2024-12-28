He is one of the best cardiologists in the worldthey will know him for that, but surely they don’t know that he is also a cyclist. The Turmalet has been climbed several times. Sport has accompanied him all his life, when he was young he wanted to be a tennis player. But someone who knew how to see his talent crossed his path. Since then, Farreras Valentí was his mentor and Fuster has been doing the same for decades, with young scientists, in the United States and Spain. Head of Cardiology at Mount Sinaí Hospital in New York and director of the CNIC, he has been flying to Madrid every week for 15 years, sometimes coming and returning within the day. And he only sleeps 4 hours and eats little, very frugal. But Fuster is not an ordinary man, he is a physical, mental and intellectual reference, with a very clear motivation, which he captures in the title of his memoirs and a basic support throughout his life. At 81 years old, he confesses that he has no intention of retiring.