Working life | The boss deleted Jonna’s garden photos and Heikki’s bar videos from social media, and embarrassing situations followed – Can an employer really dictate the use of social media by subordinates?

Employers do have the right to interfere with employees’ use of social media, but the boundaries are blurred.

In this story, three employees tell what happened when they got stuck because of a sticky social media. Thanks to the duty of loyalty enshrined in the law, the employer can also interfere with employees’ publications on social media, says occupational safety inspector Eila Hasunen.

“You can to take care of the garden, but not to work. You’re on vacation, aren’t you?”

The question from the employer surprised me Johnwho at the time was on sick leave due to work exhaustion.

The management of the medium-sized company was aware of Jonna’s planting work, because the supervisor had been looking at Jonna’s social media posts.