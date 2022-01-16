Working life A federal dispute between the unions is leading to an aviation technology strike

The strike, which has been postponed for two weeks, will be mediated on Monday.

Trade union Pro is starting an aerospace work stoppage at five companies in the industry on Monday morning. Representing the employer side, Service Employers Palta deplores the strike and describes Pro’s actions as unscrupulous.

The background is Pro’s demand to be involved in collective bargaining for air services between Palta and the Aviation Union IAU.

The strike includes Finnair, Finnair Technical Services, Ga Telesis, TCR and Hub Logistics. The strike was originally scheduled to begin as early as the turn of the year, but the labor minister Tuula Haatainen (sd) moved it for two weeks.

The labor dispute will be mediated by the national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan with Monday. The controversy has also been settled in the Labor Court, which ruled that the ban on overtime, the shift ban and the strike announced by the Aviation Technology Trade Union (ITA), which is part of Proho, are legal industrial action.

Palta points out that the collective agreement between it and the IAU on air transport services will remain in force until mid-March next year.

“This is a dispute between trade unions in which Pro is stubbornly seeking to join a negotiating table where it is not a party. In his messages to his membership, Pro claims the strike applies to all strike work. However, there are workers on strike, not jobs. Contrary to Pro’s contention, the strike does not apply to employees who are not organized by the ITA. In an industrial action, every employee, organized or unorganized, always has the right to decide for himself whether or not to take part in a strike, ” Pasi Vuorio Palta says in the press release.