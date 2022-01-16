The Ministry of Health confirmed that a second shipment of pediatric vaccines against covid-19 arrived today (16) at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP). This time, 1.2 million doses were received from Pfizer, the only one authorized so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in children between 5 and 11 years old.

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, the most recent shipment was expected to arrive in the country only in , but was anticipated . On the 27th, another 1.8 million doses are expected to arrive.

The first batch of vaccine doses was unloaded in the early hours of the last Friday (13), also in Viracopos. The following day, the state of São Paulo applied Pfizer’s first pediatric Covid-19 vaccine to a child.

“For the immunization of this public [entre 5 e 11 anos] parental consent will be required. In the event of the presence of those responsible for the vaccination, the written term will be waived. The guidance of the folder is that parents or guardians seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization “, said the Ministry of Health.

