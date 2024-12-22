Sunday, December 22, 2024
Working day: let the smoke not prevent us from seeing the fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2024
in Business
Working day: let the smoke not prevent us from seeing the fire
It had been announced for weeks and an agreement has finally been reached between the Government and the CCOO and UGT unions regarding the working day. In recent days we have been able to verify that this is one of those issues in which there is a high risk that the trees prevent us from seeing the forest and that the smoke does not allow us to see where the fire is.

Let me explain. Some voices try to disqualify the agreement with the unions for not having the signature of the employers. It is certainly not a minor issue and a tripartite agreement would have been better. But that does not overshadow the commitment of the Government and the social partners – also business organizations – for social dialogue. Which, for sure, will continue during its parliamentary process.

