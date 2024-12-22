He Pope Francis has asked, on this fourth Sunday of Advent, that “ceasefire on all war fronts“while he has regretted not being able to pray the angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter’s Square to protect yourself from the cold and regain strength for a coldso he has done it from the Casa de Santa Marta.

“I feel betterbut precautions must be taken,” said Francis, who led the traditional Angelus prayer from the chapel of his Santa Marta residence due to a cold. “I am sorry not to be with you today in St. Peter’s Square,” he said. insured.

Likewise, he has asked for prayers so that this Christmas “the fire ceases on all war fronts in the world.” “Holy Land, Gaza, Ukraine… I think about the children shot down, the bombings in schools and hospitals. “How much cruelty!” said the Pope who has expressed the need to achieve a ceasefire in all conflicts, especially on these days of celebration.

“That silence the weapons and resound the Christmas carols“Francisco stated that he has also set his sights on Mozambique, where the passage of Cyclone Chido has so far left almost 100 dead and numerous material damage such as homes, medical centers and schools. The Pontiff has assured that he continues “with concern” the news coming from that country. “May dialogue and the search for the common good supported by faith prevail,” he assured.

Bless the figures of the Child God

Furthermore, in the address prior to the Marian prayer, the Holy Father blessed the figures of the Child God that the faithful, especially children, brought to St. Peter’s Square, small statues “that the children then they will take to the mangers of their homesit is a simple but important gesture”, as he has detailed.

In this sense, Francis has asked add a feeling of joy every time citizens encounter a mother carrying her child in her arms or on her lap. “Let us not remain indifferent to their presence, let us learn to be amazed. Let us bless the mothers and praise God for the miracle of life because no child is a mistake,” he argued.