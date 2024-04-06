After more than a year, Red Bull returned to placing two cars on the front row, something that hadn't happened since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last season. More than Max Verstappen's pole position (fourth in a row), what made the news at the end of qualifying in Suzuka was the second position of a regenerated Sergio Perez, only sixty-six thousandths behind his teammate. It is no coincidence that Helmut Marko was immediately asked whether the qualifying verdict should be read as a less extraordinary day than usual for Verstappen or as a good Saturday for Perez.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Picture of: Motorsport Images

“Checo went better than expected – replied Marko – last year here in Suzuka he had a terrible weekend (sixth in qualifying, eight tenths behind Verstappen, retired due to an accident in the race) but we saw an incredible step forward. I think the reason also lies in the update we brought to the track this weekend, it worked straight away and the set-up was excellent despite the rain in FP2 preventing us from lapping, the 1-2 came as a result. I don't remember the last time Perez started from the front row, I have to check.” It was the Miami GP last May.

In the end, however, it will always be Verstappen who starts in front of everyone. The very small margin that separated him from Perez in the final classification was also due to the traffic (Russell's Mercedes) encountered on the last lap launched at 130R and to a first sector in which he pushed too much.

“On this track everything is very sensitive – confirmed Max – as soon as you push a little too much in the first section you feel that something is missing in the last sector, and that's what happened on my last lap. The grip on the front end drops a bit and you don't take the final chicane in the best way, let's say not ideal. But it was still enough of a lap to guarantee me pole position.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull has secured the best possible position to start tomorrow's 53 laps. According to the two drivers, however, there is one last check to be done (which will only come in the race) regarding the competitiveness of the single-seater, an intervention on the setup carried out after the long run completed in FP3, a session in which the two Ferraris confirmed a good step.

“They seem quite competitive – reiterated Max – but I still have some ideas on what we need to examine in view of tomorrow, and we have already changed other things after FP3. So I hope it goes better, our race pace isn't that bad anyway, even if it's not what we've had in other races, let's put it that way. But I hope that with the changes we have made, things will get better.”

Perez confirmed that he was satisfied, being behind Max is what Red Bull asks of him to achieve reconfirmation, but he did not hide a hint of disappointment for a pole position which, two corners from the end of his last lap, seemed to be able to be in both hands. It was the chicane that made the difference, after which he paid a tenth and a half compared to Verstappen. “I came out of the last corner badly – ​​confirmed Perez – and I left precious time there, but I'm in a good position ahead of tomorrow's race”.

Red Bull, like Ferrari, will focus on medium tires in the race, having retained two sets of 'yellow' against just one set of hard. A choice in line with the information from the day before, but some question marks arose after the excellent long run completed by Alonso in FP3 with the harder compound. The Red Bull tandem, in addition to the unquestionable competitiveness of the single-seater, will also be able to count on the starting position which will allow it to run in clean air. Always a very important advantage, and even more so at Suzuka, one of the most severe tracks on the calendar in terms of tyres. The third double of the season is booked.