The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that this Saturday the workers of the company Aptiv who were injured in the accident reported this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at plant IV were discharged.

“On the night of Friday, July 5, the so-called “Golden Code” was activated in the three IMSS hospitals in Ciudad Juárez (HGR No. 66, HGZ No. 35 and HGZ No. 6) to immediately attend to workers affected by poisoning,” the IMSS announced this afternoon. It specified that Social Security received 13 workers in its hospital units, where they were treated by a multidisciplinary team, headed by the medical coordination and the emergency service staff.

“All patients were stabilized and, after showing clinical improvement, were discharged on Saturday, in accordance with established protocols,” he said.

The State Coordination of Civil Protection for the Northern Zone announced that this incident, caused by a chemical leak without specifying the origin and type of chemical, caused the poisoning of approximately 92 employees, of which 13 suffered moderate respiratory injuries and required hospitalization.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics worked for hours on the installation and care procedures, in response to the evacuation of workers from a harness manufacturing company.

“In response to the incident, CEPC and State Government Rescue Unit (URGE) personnel installed the Command and Incident System to coordinate preventive and reactive actions as part of their response,” they reported.

Rescue, emergency and prevention units also collaborated in the corresponding actions for the evacuation of 740 employees. In addition, the fire department inspected the facilities to rule out further risks.

The company has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.