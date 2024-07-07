The journey of the two-time champion has begun America in search of the third championship of the Liga MXhowever, he did so with a dented crown, since the Athletic San Luisdespite being given a run-out before the game, came back from 2-1 down with a double from the Argentine nationalised German Mateo Klimowiczwith which, the era of the Spanish coach Domènec Torrent started off on the right foot.
The blue-cream joy arrived very quickly to Alfonso Lastras Stadiumbecause just after 5 minutes, the captain Henry Martin scored his first goal of the semester. From behind the midfield, the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo He sent a long cross to La Bomba, who lobbed it past the goalkeeper Andres Sanchezwho was far ahead, to reach 105 points with the feathered jersey.
Despite the goal from the reigning champion, the Aztec Colchoneros quickly found the equalizer, as only two minutes had passed. The American defense was easily bypassed with Luis Najera attending Klimowiczwhich defined before the exit of Rodolfo CotaFor the second half, the German made a great individual play, driving the ball from midfield after leaving two markers behind to advance a few meters and before reaching the area, he unleashed a shot that missed the goalkeeper.
Because of this, the Eagles went all out to seek the equalizer, however, Andres Sanchez He prevented his bow from falling after a shot from Esteban Lozanobut they failed to return to the battle, suffering their first setback, just when the Brazilian coach André Jardine He completed one hundred games directing in the Liga MX.
It should be remembered that those from Coapa suffered some casualties, since the Uruguayans Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez They continue in the America Cup with Uruguayapart from the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovsky They were not there either, since the first is injured and the second still does not know if he will continue or not in the team, while Luis Malagon is also still out of circulation. Similarly, Kevin Alvarez continues to recover, although Eric Sanchez He made his debut, coming on as a substitute, the same as the youth players Franco Rossano and Diego Reyes.
