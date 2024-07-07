THE CHAMPION’S CROWN IS DENT!🦅👑 Atlético de San Luis defeated América with a double from Mateo Klimowicz, giving them a tough welcome in this #Opening2024 from the MX League pic.twitter.com/I6aquDQrRh — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) July 7, 2024

Despite the goal from the reigning champion, the Aztec Colchoneros quickly found the equalizer, as only two minutes had passed. The American defense was easily bypassed with Luis Najera attending Klimowiczwhich defined before the exit of Rodolfo CotaFor the second half, the German made a great individual play, driving the ball from midfield after leaving two markers behind to advance a few meters and before reaching the area, he unleashed a shot that missed the goalkeeper.

This was Henry Martín’s goal with which América opened the scoring against San Luis. 💪🦅pic.twitter.com/s2moFuellr — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 6, 2024

Answer the @AtletideSanLuis!🔴⚪ Mateo Klimowicz tied the match against America in J1 of the #Opening2024 with a left foot. ⚽

pic.twitter.com/DHziUrT39i — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 6, 2024

Was it Klimowicz or Neymar? 💎 This was the goal with which the @AtletideSanLuis turned the score around against America.⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/ILUUyzxRBw — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 7, 2024

It should be remembered that those from Coapa suffered some casualties, since the Uruguayans Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez They continue in the America Cup with Uruguayapart from the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovsky They were not there either, since the first is injured and the second still does not know if he will continue or not in the team, while Luis Malagon is also still out of circulation. Similarly, Kevin Alvarez continues to recover, although Eric Sanchez He made his debut, coming on as a substitute, the same as the youth players Franco Rossano and Diego Reyes.