After a first matchday in which Liverpool won by 2 goals to 0 against Ipswich Town and Brentford did the same against Crystal Palace, we enter the second matchday of the Premier League where these two teams will face each other
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Liverpool and Brentford:
City: Liverpool, England
Date: Sunday, August 25
Schedule: 17:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 09:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Anfield
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN, in Argentina It can be followed on ESPN Argentina and on Mexico via MAX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ipswich Town
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Las Palmas
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester United
|
0-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Wolfsburg
|
4-4 E
|
Friendly
|
Watford
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Star of Amadora
|
1-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Benfica
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
Arne Slot’s Liverpool made their Premier League debut in the best possible way, achieving victory away from home. In that match, Salah once again shone with his own light, giving an assist and scoring a goal. Now, for this match, the Dutch coach will be able to count on all his players.
Bremtford made their debut this season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. They will now have to visit a tough stadium like Anfield and try to snatch the three points from the Reds.
The following players will not be available for this match: Rico Henry due to knee problems, Josh Dasilva will be in doubt due to pubic problems and Igor Thiago due to a meniscus injury.
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander Arnold, Luis Diaz, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Diogo Jota
Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Norgaard, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo
Liverpool 3-1 Brentford
