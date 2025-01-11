The price of extra virgin olive oil continues the downward trend and, in the first week of 2025, it was 4.2 euros per liter, according to the monitoring report of this sector in Andalusia carried out by the Prices and Markets Observatory from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, consulted by Europa Press.

This way, The first week of 2025 has followed the trend of the previous ones, Few operations were carried out at origin with prices that have remained relatively stable in the three categories. For their part, the quantities marketed by the entities that collaborate with the Prices and Markets Observatory were lower than those of the previous week.

In total, That week, operations were carried out for 435 tons of total olive oil.. Of these, 310 tons were extra virgin, 75 tons were for virgin olive oil and 50 tons for lampante virgin.

At the provincial level, during the first week of 2025, the entities that collaborate with the Prices and Markets Observatory carried out operations at origin in the provinces of Córdoba, Granada and Jaén. The average prices recorded were between 3,992 and 4,450 euros per kilo in extra virginat 3,770 euros per kilo for virgin and between 3,000 and 3,300 euros per kilo for lampante.