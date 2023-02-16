From Carnival to work, from sport to sex, energy is needed to perform well and ensure well-being. With the help of experts and studies, we’ve gathered here nutrition tips, daily habits, exercises and sleep habits that you can use to improve your performance. Be it day or night.

Stress is a great energy thief.

One of the biggest causes of physical and mental exhaustion is stress – at work, in everyday life, in traffic, in relationships. “Stress is part of life and is considered today’s great evil. The day-to-day rush and lack of free time are recurring complaints of stressed people. Stress can affect health and disrupt relationships,” explains Myriam Durante, a psychotherapist specializing in Human Behavior.

According to the Ministry of Healththe stress is a ‘natural reaction of the body that occurs when we experience situations of danger or threat. This mechanism puts us in a state of alert or alarm, causing physical and emotional changes’.

Myriam lists somethe tips to avoid these stress symptoms, such as listening to music and meditating. Considering conflict situations, such as fights, can also be a positive path. “Stop to think what’s important: winning the argument or maintaining harmony in relationships? Ponder and take practical steps to preserve the affective climate”, he recommends.

Drink water and eat ‘right’

According to experts, the key to physical and mental energy lies in what we eat on a daily basis. In routine, it’s worth adopting some habits that can help on the path of coping with difficult times. Here are some tips from nutritionist Nathalia Nutti, from B&B Medicina:

Drinking water within the ideal recommendations by the World Health Organization (35ml x kg of body weight) is able to reduce the feeling of swelling and water retention caused by the consumption of foods rich in sodium, carbohydrates and ultra-processed foods consumed during the day.

Water helps the body filter and remove excess impurities from the body through urine, helping to strengthen the immune system. Furthermore, it is extremely important to maintain the vital functions of the heart, intestine, brain and muscles, helping to control body temperature, helping the smooth functioning of the intestine, preventing kidney stones and good hydration of the skin.

Another tip is food, which improves your mood throughout the day. “A healthy and balanced diet is capable of providing all the micronutrients we need. Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, can bring numerous health benefits, such as improving energy and disposition throughout the day during our daily activities of work and physical exercise, improving concentration and memory, in addition to improving the functioning of the immune system and our body as a whole, being able to prevent and treat diseases, defends Nathalia.

good night sleep

To recover from a stressful day or work overload, quality sleep is essential. The lack of a good night’s sleep can lead to mood swings, increased risk for inflammation and some chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, weakness, lack of energy and worsening of the immune system. Therefore, it is worth ensuring 8 hours of sleep daily.

“A bad night’s sleep causes tiredness, drowsiness, fatigue, depression, anxiety, weakened immune system, hormonal disruption, and even increased appetite”, explains the clinical nutritionist Andrea Marim.

practice physical exercises

Regular physical activity helps to keep the body healthy and aesthetically beautiful, but it is fundamental in the resistance that your body will have against excesses – work, alcohol, fun – and in the prevention of various pathologies. “It’s important that you find a modality that you like; when you find it, it will be easier for you to put physical exercise into your routine. Set food and exercise goals, but be realistic: set goals that you can meet”, guides Andrea.

moderate the alcohol

It is necessary to be able to reconcile food, regular exercise and also the consumption of alcoholic beverages, something commonplace among Brazilians. “Balance is the key to minimizing the negative impact of drinking,” says the clinical nutritionist.

Here are some tips:

Drink in moderation, as maintaining balance is key to any healthy routine. Alcoholic drink must be tasted and not consumed in excess; Always consume interspersed with water; this way you will maintain your body’s hydration and ensure that you don’t have a hangover the next day, in addition to controlling caloric consumption; Eat well before and after consuming alcoholic beverages: drinking on an empty stomach enhances the absorption of alcohol, which can lead to drunkenness faster and increase hangover symptoms; Choose to eat light things before drinking: if you choose to eat snacks along with wine, beer, gin, among others, eat foods without much fat. Finally, try to drink only on special occasions. Instead of drinking every week, select cool times to consume your favorite beverage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the maximum daily consumption of alcohol be one to two drinks. An article from Arco Magazinefrom the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), advises that consumption may vary according to the type of drink: