Relations were already tense between the governments of Dina Boluarte and Andrés Manuel López Obrador due to the latter’s support of the ousted former leftist president Pedro Castillo. But the dispute went to the economic level, with the Peruvian president criticizing her counterpart for refusing to hand over the leadership of the alliance that Colombia and Chile are also part of. She also finds in the economic chronicle: fears for the United States debt and burning of banks in Lebanon.
#Economy #Peru #accuses #Mexico #blocking #transfer #presidency #Pacific #Alliance
OPEC+ production agreement remains in force until the end of 2023, says Saudi minister – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
The Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, assured, this Thursday, the 16th, that the production agreement...
Leave a Reply