Relations were already tense between the governments of Dina Boluarte and Andrés Manuel López Obrador due to the latter’s support of the ousted former leftist president Pedro Castillo. But the dispute went to the economic level, with the Peruvian president criticizing her counterpart for refusing to hand over the leadership of the alliance that Colombia and Chile are also part of. She also finds in the economic chronicle: fears for the United States debt and burning of banks in Lebanon.

