More than three decades of history coming to an end. This Tuesday in Beniaján the suppression works of the tunnel under the old railway track began, an underground passage that divided the district and which lost its meaning in 2009, as the residents have repeatedly stated, after the old railway line fell into disuse due to the opening of the Reguerón variant. The works, tendered by the former PSOE and CS coalition executive at the beginning of the year, have begun with the work of diversion of the different services, including those of water supply and sanitation, as well as those of telecommunications and electricity supply.

«We will approach the work in phases and it will not be until September when we will act on the slab and the crown of the walls, although the intention is to keep the passage in service as long as possible, given the large volume of traffic that supports -14,000 vehicles a day -, and only force the passage through the alternative itineraries provided for the shortest possible time, “said the Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez.

Specifically, the planned action covers an area of ​​more than 6,500 square meters and will connect Fabián Escribano, Federico Guirao, El Palmar and San Javier avenues through a new roundabout, which will be built after filling the underpass with the materials Recycled from demolition. The municipal investment to cover the works will be 900,000 euros and the planned execution period for the development of the works is 6 months.

Given that the new roundabout will be located on the current route of the Vía Verde, and in order to avoid as little visual damage as possible, action will also be taken in the environment with the execution of several landscaped areas, which will include the planting of 13 new palm trees and will join the oasis of 150 specimens that is to be created in the area. In the same way, the lighting will be renewed through the installation of 47 new luminaires. “It has been shown that with interventions of this type, there is also a natural calming of traffic,” adds Pérez, noting that it is planned to extend the pedestrian itinerary coming from the Vía Verde through Fabián Escribano, using “a traffic light with a traffic light detector movement, which automatically gives priority to the pedestrian.

Pérez concluded by pointing out that this intervention is part of “within the plan that we are developing to promote the territorial structure of the districts, improving the quality of life of the residents”, taking into account that this was a step that suffers repeated cuts when heavy rains occur.

For their part, from the Municipal Socialist Group they accused the popular on Tuesday of “appropriating again a performance that Ballesta was not able to solve in 6 years in office.”