tigers He wrote his golden letters holding the pen in his left hand and a briefcase full of money in his right. None of his championships were achieved with effort from the quarry. They have been more of a buy team than a build team.
Example? Only in the 2011 championship did some homegrown players appear, such is the case of Enrique Palos, Manuel Viniegra, Jesús Dueñas or Alan Pulido.
From then on, Tigres has practically not reconsolidated any other player in the first division; the glories have been given by players who came from abroad such as Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro or André-Pierre Gignac.
However, in recent months the name of a player who got tired of scoring goals in the Tigres sub20 team has made a peculiar noise, went to Pachuca and he kept scoring, now he is in the MLS and continues adding figures to his scoring average.
We are talking about Leo Flores. The Tigres striker, only twenty years old, has an impressive nose for goal. He is tall, strong, agile, skilful, technical, has a good header and defines with one touch; fundamental element in modern football.
He can serve as a benchmark for the area or as a complement to the striker, as happened in the most recent Cup for Mexico, where he was seen talking with the Frenchman and idol of Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac, giving him a series of tips.
He left the feline team the previous tournament as part of the transaction for Nico Ibañez. He currently plays in the United States, with the LAFC affiliate, where he continues to score goals consistently.
His pass still belongs to Tigres, so it would not be unreasonable to think that, in the not too distant future, we can see him back in Nuevo León, fighting for a place that normally belongs to foreigners, both in Tigres and throughout the world. mexican soccer.
#future #Tigres #quarry
