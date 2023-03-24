Friday, March 24, 2023, 2:33 p.m.





The regional government will invest almost 670,000 euros in the sanitation system of La Unión to build a storm tank. This new infrastructure is included in the II Plan for Water Sanitation and Purification Horizon 2035. «The new facility will have a capacity of more than 3,300 cubic meters and is expected to fulfill a double function. On the one hand, it will serve as a lamination tank, to prevent the overflow of the sanitation network from reaching the Mar Menor and, on the other, it will generate new water resources for the farmers of the municipality, since it will serve to store a significant amount of drinking water. rain that can be saved for irrigation,” explained the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Antonio Luengo, during his visit to the municipality.

The counselor took advantage of the visit to thank the irrigators for their “involvement” in the project. “The construction of this environmental tank is carried out on a plot attached to the Municipal Wastewater Treatment Station, measuring 2,927 square meters, ceded by the Virgen de Los Dolores Agrarian Transformation Society,” he recalled. He added that, “without their collaboration, this work would not have been possible.” The work, with an execution period of 6 months, is completed with connection pipes, electrical installations, automation, auxiliary installations and fencing.

The II Plan for Sanitation and Purification of the Region of Murcia-Horizonte 2035 aims to contribute to improving the state of water masses, especially the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean coastal waters, increase the availability of treated water for other uses, improve infrastructure financing systems, promote R+D+i in this matter and increase energy efficiency or the use of renewable energies.