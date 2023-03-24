A a baby of just twenty days arrived lifeless at the emergency room of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic with wounds at the height of the pubis. The carabinieri, engaged in a checkpoint in via Casilina outside Rome, were stopped by the Nigerian mother who had already called an ambulance. The military rush to the hospital was useless, where the baby arrived already dead. Among the hypotheses that could possibly be confirmed by the autopsy, that of an incorrectly done homemade circumcision. The woman was interviewed by the carabinieri in the Colonna barracks to clarify the dynamics of the facts.