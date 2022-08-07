with videoGeorginio Wijnaldum received a wonderful reception from AS Roma supporters tonight. After being greeted by thousands of fans at Rome airport on Thursday, he was given a magnificent welcome at Stadio Olimpico tonight.

AS Roma defeated Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 tonight, their last opponent before next week’s competition start. Wijnaldum came in midway through the second half for Nicolò Zaniolo, who had made the 4-0 shortly before. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Edoardo Bove were also accurate for the team of coach José Mourinho. Juchym Konoplja scored an own goal. Rick Karsdorp participated in the second half with Roma, which will be active in the Europa League as the winner of the Conference League this season.

Wijnaldum entered the field before the game at the players presentation accompanied by the sounds of This Girl from Kungs vs Cookin' on 3 Burners, a popular summer hit in 2016 that has been doing well in football stadiums for years. Thousands of supporters chanted 'Po po po, Gini Wijnaldoem' to welcome their newest addition to the Stadio Olimpico.



Jose Mourinho’s team would actually play against FC Barcelona tonight at the Camp Nou for the Trofeu Joan Gamper, but last month Roma decided to tear that contract up, much to Barcelona’s anger. The Spanish top club found a replacement for Roma in Pumas UNAM in Mexico, but given the result (4-0 after 18 minutes, 6-0 after 90 minutes), that was not the test Xavi would have hoped for a week before the start of the competition against Rayo Vallecano. AS Roma will start Serie A next week in the south of Italy with the away match at Salernitana.

Summer signing Paulo Dybala (transferred from Juventus) also received a standing ovation at Stadio Olimpico, after the Argentinian received an unforgettable welcome from about ten thousand fans at the Palazzo Civilita della Italiana last week. Coach Mourinho and the players who won the Conference League final against Feyenoord in Tirana in May also received a warm welcome back at Stadio Olimpico.



Wijnaldum was presented on social media by AS Roma on Friday, with a video in which he stepped out of a swimming pool in his new uniform. That video was not received with the same enthusiasm by everyone, but tonight’s images caused a lot of favorable reactions on social media.

Wijnaldum told Friday about his choice for AS Roma, which released him on a rental basis this season from his hopeless position at Paris Saint-Germain, where he was not even allowed to participate in the training sessions in preparation for this season after a long summer break. "I am very happy that I am now a Roma player," Wijnaldum said on the AS Roma site. ,,The club has shown that they want me very much and the fans have also received me warmly via social media in recent days. That always gives a player a lot of confidence. I am going to give 100 percent to achieve our goals together with the team," said the 31-year-old Rotterdammer, who will play with Roma with number 25.

