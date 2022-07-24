In other times and in other circumstances, the leak made by the mayor Patricia Fernández or her entourage of the ‘whatsapp’ exchanged with the regional president of her party, Fernando López Miras, whose publication is journalistically irreproachable, would have led to the immediate opening of a disciplinary record. But the reaction of the collaborators closest to López Miras was particularly lukewarm, insisting that the popular president continued with his hand outstretched. It probably responds to the desire not to make more noise a few days after the popular congress, and above all because of the conviction that the mayor has placed a political noose around Genoa’s neck alone. Actually, in almost everything that has happened between the two leaders for months, except for something substantial that I will detail later, it is possible to handle plausible explanations because it is repeated in political situations where quotas are negotiated to gain or give up power.

Honestly, what is most surprising is not that, after meeting early on June 22 at the NH hotel, López Miras expressed in writing his commitment to integrate “whoever you want and wherever you want” and then refused to sign the pact that was put on the table. That she dragged her feet, said yes but then no to a firm or that Patricia Fernández later went to a notary’s office with text messages are evidence of the mistrust that has existed and exists between the two at all times, even more so in a process of integration forced by Genoa. It is not the first time that, when power is at stake, López Miras has played the mistake by denying facts while knowing they were true. On Thursday, March 21, 2021, one day before he and García Egea thwarted the motion of censure, the president said in Cartagena to questions from journalists that he had not had contact with Cs deputies. And the truth is that the previous Monday, the eve of the presentation of the motion in the Assembly, he had already spoken on the phone and obtained the support of Francisco Álvarez and Isabel Franco, who went from their party headquarters to the house of the former manager of Latbus to tell the president that night what was going to happen the next morning. I am also not surprised that the mayor, hours after going to a notary with the ‘whatsapp’ because she doubted Miras’s commitment, wrote a ‘tweet’ announcing that she would work for the greatest unity of the popular with López Miras and that those messages ended for filtering. Curious way of working for unity. Nor does it surprise me that some of the harshest criticism against Miras for not keeping her word comes from Ana Martínez Vidal, who came to negotiate simultaneously with the PP for the vice presidency and with the PSOE for the presidency of the Region. It is difficult to be surprised when similar behaviors have already been seen in other processes where the conquest, preservation or loss of political power has been at stake.

The only element of this story that seems inexplicable to me is the depth of the pact offer presented by the mayor. On the eve of the meeting we learned that the meeting between the two leaders was going to take place, but not where or when. Our photographers were at San Esteban for several hours to capture a snapshot of the meeting, but it had already taken place, first thing in the morning at the NH hotel. In the afternoon, almost simultaneously with the presentation of the 5,300 endorsements by López Miras, surrounded by dozens of local leaders, Patricia Fernández launched that ‘tweet’ in which she confirmed that she would work for unity alongside López Miras, then alone candidate. Shortly before, from the surroundings of the mayor, a ‘whatsapp’ reached us indirectly that said verbatim: «There is an agreement. 50% of the executive committee is chosen by Fernando, the other 50% is chosen by Patricia. Zipper system. One each alternately. And in the list to the Assembly, 50% will be chosen by Fernando and the other 50% will be chosen by Patricia with a zipper system. She will be number 2 to the Assembly. Thus, she does not present her candidacy for congress».

However, reliable sources did not corroborate that this agreement was initialed and we published the only confirmed thing, that Miras would be the sole candidate and Patricia Fernández would enter the executive committee, which has not occurred despite the ‘tweet’ on the 22nd, practically what the only thing he has said in public about such a relevant matter in months. After weeks I still can’t find an explanation for the archenera’s pact offer. Génova had already made her position clear: she wanted a congress of unity around the figure of López Miras, whom Feijóo later described in Murcia as a “solid leader.” The bet for another option was unthinkable. Can anyone imagine what the PP would look like if its new leadership were in Archena one year before the elections and with a politically finished president in San Esteban? The moment for Patricia Fernández was not this, although she thinks quite the opposite. Right or wrong, it’s within her rights. What is debatable is that he does not speak publicly about his aspirations and plans for the Region (abracadabrant when you want to govern the Community) or show his face to answer many questions, despite the repeated offers made. That is why there is no way of knowing why he thought that he could propose nothing less than being ‘number two’ and appointing half of the members of the executive committee, the peers to be exact, practically the same as who he had on his side to 44 of the 45 local leaders. Where does the force of conviction reside to propose such an ambitious pact offer in whom she has no known support other than that of Domingo Coronado, some pedáneos and members of NN GG? It is true that he has other undeclared aid, such as that of Pilar Barreiro, a collaborator in this negotiation, or the circumstantial and momentary aid of a businessman resentful of the loss of a public award. Others, like Valcárcel, gradually moved away. Few troops seem to fight. However, if López Miras did not have to worry, knowing what her support is and what hers is, what need did he have to give long or false expectations, saying yes “to whomever and wherever you want.” It is clear that there are determining circumstances that we do not yet know.

The legitimate aspirations of Patricia Fernández, who will not be long before Vox tempts her, if she has not already done so, have been known since the previous stage, when in August 2021 she unsuccessfully tried to speak alone with Casado without the presence of Teodoro García Egea, against whom, at the very moment of his defenestration, a dossier war was unleashed from various territories. Sometimes, the strength does not lie in the endorsements collected, but in what is known, silenced or internally denounced about possible “anti-democratic rudeness perpetrated without limit”, an expression used by Patricia Fernández in her conversations with Genoa. There are too many dark areas in this struggle of the PP. A falsely closed battle because Patricia Fernández was not the only absentee who climbed the walls. Over there is the former mayor and former secretary general Miguel Ángel Cámara, who has seen Valcárcel and Feijóo return to praise Ballesta affectionately, while he, now free of any judicial investigation, remains ostracized. Meanwhile, the deputy secretary offered to the mayor remains unoccupied. Like other relevant gaps in this story.