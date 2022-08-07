The Dutch dressage team finished fifth on Sunday at the World Championships in Herning, Denmark. With this, the Amazons achieved the main goal of the weekend: to secure a starting ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team had to be at least sixth for that. The title went to favorite Denmark.

National coach Alex van Silfhout called the goal “really very achievable” in advance. A good first World Cup day laid the foundation for success. The combinations Thamar Zweistra/Hexagon’s Ich Weiss and Dinja van Liere/Hermés together scored 77.01 percent. That was good for a first place in the standings, ahead of Germany and Denmark.

On Sunday, Marieke van der Putten and Emmelie Scholtens with their horses Torveslettens Tiranium RS2 and Indian Rock were unable to hold onto the lead. The podium places were divided by Denmark, Great Britain and Germany.

Young team

The Netherlands came out in Herning with a remarkably young and relatively inexperienced team, both for horses and amazons (riders did not participate this time). This has to do with the dropout of veteran Edward Gal (52), who became three-time world champion in 2010 with his horse Totilas at the time. Gal announced in a short message on social media in April that he would stop competing for a year.

The also very experienced Hans Peter Minderhoud (48) ultimately did not make the selection for Herning, after being on the long list, because he and his horse are not in good shape.

The loss of Minderhoud and Gal initially felt like “a spicy bloodletting”, said national coach Van Silfhout prior to the World Cup. “I thought: my god, what should we do this year? But so much has surfaced in the last two months. You can now see that there is a new top in the width.”

World Cup experience

Of the four Dutch amazons in Herning, only Scholtens (36) already had World Cup experience, but with a different horse. Dinja van Liere (31) performed as best Dutch rider at the European Championships last year, but this time also rode a different horse. At the European Championships she finished tenth in the Freestyle with horse Haute Couture, but shortly afterwards the mare was sold to an American rider.

National coach Van Silfhout was satisfied with the performance of the Dutch amazons afterwards: „It could just be that beautiful things were going to happen in Herning, because the riders were getting better and better. There is a lot more growth in these horses. We are here with young horses, from whom we expect a lot.”

This week the Dutch participants will also take action individually. Dutch champion Van Liere is third in the individual classification, which offers perspective for the coming days. On Monday, the riders will compete in the Grand Prix Special, in which the best fifteen combinations qualify for the final freestyle to music. This is scheduled for Wednesday.