The DC fanbase has been definitely abuzz for a few hours, precisely since the Hollywood Reporter published some background according to which Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled And Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman for the precise will of James Gunn and his colleague Peter Safran to reboot the cinematic universe.

Just days after declarations that the next DC games will be part of a shared universe, Gunn has been crushed by the weight of reports that seem to point to a complete reset of the Snyderverse and of the actors who are part of it, thus sensationally blocking the return of Henry Cavill, even if officially announced by the actor.

“As for the information released yesterday by the Hollywood Reporter, some are true, some are half true, some are false and finally there are things we haven’t decided yet,” the director wrote on Twitter in an attempt to explain the position and calm spirits.

“Although this first month at DC has been a fruitful one, building the next ten years of stories takes time and we are just getting started. Peter and I chose to take the helm of DC Studios knowing we would be dealing with a fragmented environment both on the storytelling front and on the audience front, and that a transitional period would be inevitable before achieving a certain degree of cohesion between film, TV, animation and gaming.”

“Eventually the downsides of this transitional period were offset by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build on what has worked at DC so far and help rectify what hasn’t.”

“We know we won’t be able to please everyone along this journey, but we can promise you that everything we do is in service of the DC stories and characters we know you care about and have a lifetime of affection for.”

“For more news about the future of the DC Universe I sadly have to ask you to wait: we are giving these characters and stories the time and attention they deserve, and we ourselves still have a lot of questions that we will have to answer.”