The Rayados de Monterrey team is ready for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, however, some bad news has appeared and the royal fans have not liked it at all.
In the last hours it has been reported that the team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich will not sign any foreign player for the start of the tournament.
In Liga MX, each of the clubs must have 10 foreign soccer players in their squad, so Monterrey had one more. That was how it was decided that the sacrificed be the Argentine midfielder Matías Kranevitterbeing himself the one who requested his departure to play with River Plate.
These are the foreigners in the Rayados squad: Esteban Andrade, Stefan Medina, sebastian vegas, Maximilian Meza, Celso Ortiz, German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joao Rojas, Duvan Vergara Y Rogelio Funes Mori.
In fact, at first it was thought that the person sacrificed would be the Paraguayan midfielder Celso OrtizHowever, with Kranevitter’s request to leave the institution to play in his country, the Guaraní will stay to fulfill his contract that ends in July 2023.
“I have permission from the club to go to Argentina for personal reasons. Surely they will find out later. They have always treated me well. I have been here for three years so I have nothing to say. The club knows my decision and I have spoken with the club So surely if something happens they will find out”mentioned in an interview Matías Kranevitter.
Another of the casualties that could occur in the coming days would be that of Rodolfo Pizarro. The soccer player does not enter into plans neither for Rayados nor for Inter Miami, so he would be leaving as a free agent to negotiate with any squad interested in his services.
