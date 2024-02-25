A man claims to have won US$340,000,000 in the Powerball lottery, however, the institution rejects his claim and blames the company that operates his website for having made a mistake. Now the supposed winner is suing the organization and the DC lottery.

John Cheeks believed he had won the Powerball jackpot for the January 7, 2023 drawing. The man bought his ticket the day before and missed the live broadcast of the drawing, however, on January 8 He checked the results on the DC Lottery website, where he discovered that his ticket was the winner of the jackpot, equivalent to US$340,000,000.

Excited to discover he had won the Powerball, he called a friend, who recommended taking a screenshot and saving the ticket in a safe place. John Cheeks followed his advice and went to sleep. For three days in a row, The numbers chosen by the player were posted on the lottery website as if they were the winners. However, this was a mistake.

In November 2023, John Creeks filed a lawsuit against Powerball in the superior court of the District of Columbia.

He thought he won the Powerball jackpot and sued the DC lottery



When John Cheeks tried to collect his Powerball prize at a DC Lottery agency, discovered that none of the numbers on his ticket matched those drawn in the live game. Given this, the player appeared at the Prize Center of the DC Lottery and Betting Office, where they reaffirmed that he was not a winner, according to what he said in an interview with NBC 4.

Given what happened, John Cheeks filed suit against Powerball and the DC Lottery, institution that eventually informed him that it was an error on the part of Taoti Enterprises, a company hired to manage the website where the supposed winner reviewed the result of the draw.

“They have said that one of their contractors made a mistake. “I haven't seen the evidence yet to prove it,” said John Cheek.s, who believes that although he did not match the winning numbers in the live drawing, he should receive some type of compensation for the erroneous publication on the lottery site.

“Even if a mistake was made, the question is: What are they going to do about it?” said the plaintiff in the complaint filed last November in a District of Columbia court. As of today, there are no further updates on the complaint.