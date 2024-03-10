Kia EV9 won Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY). The 7-seater SUV from the Korean brand has been elected “World's Best Car for 2024”. The award is awarded on the occasion of the celebration of International Women's Day and is the expression of the vote of 75 journalists specialized in the automotive sector, coming from 52 countries on all five continents. The competing cars were evaluated at the end of very severe tests and out of 63 competitors the Kia EV9 was judged to be the best.

The awards

This award thus adds to the list of recognitions that the EV9 has received since its debut, underlining the versatility of this fully electric SUV in being able to satisfy the different needs of users on a global level. The model of the Asian brand has in fact reached the final among the “Top Three in the World” for the World Car Awards 2024. The 100% electric SUV also established itself as “Family Cars” at the Golden Steering Wheel 2023 and was named German Luxury Car of the Year 2024. This year's accolade for the EV9 follows the success of last year's Niro, named 'World's Best Car for 2023' at the 2023 WWCOTY awards.

The features of Kia EV9

The new Kia EV9 has a design that does not make it go unnoticed. Thanks to a geometric silhouette but with not too harsh lines, best interpreting the Opposite United philosophy. The lightning bolt optical signature and the luminous imprint of the front reinterpret the Tiger Face seen on the other models in the range in a futuristic key. Kia EV9 is approved for 7 people, with the possibility of having different seating configurations. The central bench can have three seats, with the third row seats reclining if necessary but also two separate seats that can rotate 180° making the rear part a sort of lounge. The new Kia EV9 has two powertrain versions, one with a single motor with 150 kW (203 HP) and 350 Nm of torque or the all-wheel drive version with dual motors, with a total power of 282.6 kW (385 HP) and 600 Nm of torque. In both cases combined with the powertrain there is a 99.8 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 563 to 505 km respectively on a single charge.