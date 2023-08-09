Colombia is, for the first time, in the quarterfinals of a Senior Women’s World Cup.

It is the only team from the American continent that continues in the tournament that takes place in Australia-New Zealand, after beating Jamaica in a thrilling match 1-0 on Tuesday.

After a remarkable campaign, on Saturday they face off in the most important game in the history of the women’s team: the quarterfinal against the European champions, England.

The English, who suffered to reach this stage against Nigeria (in a match that was defined by the charge from 12 steps), are one of the favorites to win the tournament.

The team led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman achieved an impeccable group stage with victories against China (6-1), Haiti (1-0) and Denmark (1-0).

In the round of 16 match, the “Lionesses”, as they are known, stumbled a bit against the Nigerians, who managed to control their offensive power.

However, the technique of players like Chloe Kelly, who plays for Manchester City, Rachel Daly or goalkeeper Mary Earps prevailed and they made it to the quarterfinals.

“If this tournament has taught us anything, it’s that you’re only as good as your next 90 minutes. The same England that looked like champions after thrashing China seemed like a drag against Nigeria”, wrote the British journalist Jonathan Liew.

But despite that presentation, England remain favorites for the title And at BBC Mundo we want to review the strengths and weaknesses of Colombia’s next rivals.

Strengths

1. The high quality of its players

Just as Argentina won the Copa América in 2022 and then was crowned against Italy in the so-called “Finalissima” -which pits the champions of South America against the champions of Europe- the England women’s team followed the same path.

They were Euro 2022 champions, where they beat Germany in the final.

Then they faced Brazil in the women’s version of the Finalissima, which was held at Wembley.

And he also kept the trophy. This is largely due to the quality of its players, who stand out in the Women’s Super League in England and in other leagues in Europe.

For example, Keira Walsh, who plays for FC Barcelona, ​​is considered one of the best teams in Europe.

It is also worth mentioning the youthful Katie Robinson, Brighton forward and the surprise of the championship, Lauren James, who thanks to her goals the team achieved important victories in this World Cup.

Along with Sweden and Japan, England were the only team to achieve all three group stage victories.

And perhaps the best demonstration of her quality came against Nigeria: James was sent off for violent play.

England not only was left with 10 players, but also lost what until now was the most unbalancing.

Even so, he managed to maintain control of the game and qualify for the quarterfinals on penalty kicks.

2. His DT, Marina Wiegman

The Dutch Sarina Wiegman has won almost everything as a coach at the national team level.

His first feat was with the selection of his country, the Netherlands.

He achieved a remarkable victory against Denmark in the Euro 2017 final, one of the most outstanding titles in football for his country.

Two years later, Wiegman came close to winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, but lost to the USA in the final.

Then she was hired as the manager of England and there she once again rose to the top of European football by winning the 2022 Euro Cup.

One of the best demonstrations of his ability to read the games occurred in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals against Spain.

In that match, England lost, despite following the script they had used throughout the tournament. So, in an unusual move, Wiegman decided to switch from his traditional 4-3-3 system to a riskier one with just three defenders: 3-4-3.

In the end he managed to come back, go to the semifinal and somehow start a path of confidence that allowed him to get the crown.

“She is a coach who is clear about only one thing: the key to victory is in the details,” wrote the British newspaper The Guardian.

weaknesses

1. Lauren James

As the quality of their players is their greatest asset, the absence of them, of course, is one of their weaknesses.

And in that sense, the childish expulsion of Lauren James with just three minutes remaining in the match against Nigeria means an advantage for the rivals for the remainder of the tournament.

James, who plays for Chelsea, had become one of the stars of the championship.

His solitary goal against Denmark sealed qualification for the second round. He was also present in the win against China 6-1.

But in the match against Nigeria, in an unfortunate play -for which he apologized- he nailed the bottom of a rival’s boots, which the match judge considered violent play -after a VAR review-, so he expelled her.

The case of James reminded us of the shadows of a similar event: the expulsion, for the same reason, of David Beckham in the men’s World Cup in France 98 in the round of 16 match against Argentina.

England was eliminated in that match.

James will not be in front of Colombia.

2. Tactical modules

Wiegman’s teams shine for their offensive capacity, but above all, for their ability to execute a previous plan on the field.

This has been the journey of England under his hand, not only in this World Cup, but also in the Euro Cup last year.

However, when the opposing team manages to figure out that plan, England’s life is complicated.

As mentioned, Spain in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup took the game to extra time and only when it managed to change the figure of the team, England passed the round.

But now Nigeria repeated history again: it broke up the offensive circuits of the English, attacked the spaces they left when they came out and, above all, managed to neutralize the work of the extreme English.

England did not find answers either in its players or in its manager. And this time only penalties managed to save the day.

It is good to point this out, because Colombia, against the powerful Germany, executed a similar plan that finally gave them a historic victory against the two-time world champions: identify and neutralize the offensive circuits.

