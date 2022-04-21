By 0039 GMT, gold fell in spot transactions 0.2 percent to $ 1953.21 an ounce. And US gold futures settled at 1956.20 dollars an ounce.

The yield on US Treasury bonds rose after falling from a three-year high on Wednesday.

Gold is very sensitive to higher US interest rates and the yield on Treasuries because that makes the dollar-denominated precious metal less attractive to holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 percent to $25.08 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.1 percent to $986.42 an ounce. And palladium fell 0.3 percent to $ 2444.43 an ounce.