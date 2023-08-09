The political scientist Ignacio Sánchez Cuenca; the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz; the university professor and mayor of Compostela Aberta, Marta Lois, and the Supreme Court magistrate, Fernando Salinas, pose during their presentation as work coordinators of Sumar, last September. alvaro garcia

Galician, feminist and with a career linked to municipal tides. The political scientist Marta Lois, deputy for A Coruña, will be Sumar’s parliamentary spokesperson, as confirmed by sources from the different groups that formed the electoral coalition. The leader, Yolanda Díaz, has opted for a woman of her greatest confidence, whom she has known since her time in Galician politics and whom she had already chosen as president of the Sumar Movement. Díaz has communicated her appointment to all the groups that made up her candidacy for the last elections.

Marta Lois (Vigo, 54 years old) lived politics for many years from the theoretical level, with a long academic career, and did not go down to the institutional arena until 2015, at the time of the effervescence of the municipal tides in Galicia. Lois then joined the Compostela Aberta platform, a plural candidacy in which people from various groups on the left or linked to nationalism coexisted, who managed to win the mayoralty of Santiago by surprise. Lois served as spokesperson for the municipal government headed by the member of the nationalist party Anova Martiño Noriega and served as the Department of Equality, Economic Development and Tourism. After losing the local executive in 2019, Lois assumed the leadership of the opposition group until Yolanda Díaz recruited her last year for the nucleus that launched the Sumar project.

Until joining Compostela Aberta, Lois had not been militant and her involvement in politics was strictly academic, as a professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at the University of Santiago. In the academic field, she stood out above all for her studies. on politics seen from a gender perspective, with several published works. The sources consulted highlight Lois’s experience leading a platform with a plurality of groups, somewhat similar to Sumar, and also her independent career from the parties that have come together under the leadership of the second vice president and Minister of Labor in functions.

The other confirmed appointment in the formation of Yolanda Díaz is that of Txema Guijarro as secretary of the parliamentary group, a function that she had already carried out in the previous legislature with United We Can. Guijarro is an economist who developed an extensive career in Latin America as an advisor to the governments of Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa. In Spain he joined Podemos, but in recent years he has distanced himself from Pablo Iglesias’ group to become one of Díaz’s trusted deputies.

In the agreements to form the candidacies of the political space for the last general elections, it was specified that the designation of the spokesperson and the secretary of the group in Congress corresponded to the Sumar movement. Now the deputy spokespersons have yet to be appointed, positions that will give visibility to members of the other coalition formations such as the Catalan Commons.

