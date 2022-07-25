The veteran Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos, from the Jumbo-Visma team, is the new leader of the women’s Tour de France of cycling by winning the second stage this Monday, of 136.4 kilometers between the towns of Meaux and Provins.

Vos, 35, reached 241 wins in his prolific career by winning the sprint with which the victory was played with the two rivals with whom she reached the finish line outstanding: the Italian Silvia Persico (Valcar-Traves & Service) and the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM Racing).

Those three runners and three others broke twenty kilometers from the finish line, just after the intermediate sprint, to leave behind the peloton, in which the then leader, the Dutch Lorena Wiebes (DSM), and one of the great favorites, her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Non-rival?

Vos, Persico and Niewiadoma were the strongest of the breakaway sextet and it was they who played for a victory that the Dutchwoman scored.

In the general classification, the leader of the Jumbo-Visma, who snatches the yellow jersey from Wiebes, winner of the first sprint of the race at the Parisians on Sunday Elysian Fields, leads the general classification with 10 seconds ahead of Persico and 12 over Niewiadoma.

Fourth is also Italian Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), at 18 seconds, while Van Vleuten is twenty-ninth at 34.

tremendous blow

The day went through several falls, but impressive were the images that were recorded in the strong crash 25 km from the end of the stage.

This Tuesday the third of the eight stages is disputed, of 133.6 kilometers between Reims and Epernay.

EFE