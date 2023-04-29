Women’s Roma were crowned champions of Italy for the first time in history. The last piece in a season that saw the Giallorossi dominate from the first to the last day was put in its place at 16.26, when Spugna’s team managed to bring home the match against Fiorentina – won 2-1 – after a second time anything but simple. But as in a fairytale ending, Captain Bartoli’s goal arrived to fix the situation by celebrating the Italian flag four days early in front of the 2700 fans present at the Tre Fontane. The ‘daughter of Rome’ who more than anyone dreamed of this goal and who – at the end of the game – let herself go into tears of joy, before running to the stands to take the microphone and sing “We are the Champions of Italy ”.

First half — The match opens under the sign of an almost summer sun, which makes the effect of the dozens of yellow and red flags waved by the fans who fill the stands even more impressive. Roma want to close the file quickly and start the celebrations early. A feat that seems to be within Andressa and his companions’ reach: in the 10th minute it was Greggi in fact who unlocked the partial – on a gift from goalkeeper Baldi – with a left footed shot from the edge of the area to a practically unguarded goal. The road went downhill but, despite Haavi’s incursions and a couple of wasted chances from Giacinti, Spugna’s team was unable to double with the first half ending 1-0, under the eyes of the new Giallorossi CEO Lina Souloukou (present in the grandstand next to Betty Bavagnoli). See also SBK | Toprak free by the end of 2023. MotoGP destination?

Chills in the second half — During the intermission, the sky above the Eur plant was suddenly obscured by a thick blanket of clouds. Almost a bad omen, ironically someone in the stands. And instead the bad premonitions soon turn into reality. After 7′ the Tre Fontane was frozen by Mijatovic’s goal, good at equalizing by taking advantage of a mistake by Caesar who found himself off the posts. The stadium falls silent and the fear of having to postpone an announced party begins to spread. Also because the Giallorossi, despite the siege on the Viola half, are unable to find the goal. Bartoli took care of rekindling the enthusiasm who, in the 64th minute, scored the 2-1 by mocking the opposing defense with a left footed shot from inside the area. The captain’s goal restores courage to the team, good at closing in the final minutes, punctuated by the chorus “we will win the tricolor” intoned by the Roma fans present. The party explodes after 4′ of recovery. With Bartoli and the rest of the team cheering in the middle of the field. The right epilogue to an extraordinary season, celebrated with the impressive scenography that completely covered one of the two stands of the Tre Fontane at the end of the game. See also Mourinho: "Roma are a special club. The fans deserve a trophy"

April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 17:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Womens #Roma #hurry #Scudetto #history