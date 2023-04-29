It has recently been revealed that the MasterCard debit cards and Visa are being investigated for possible violation of the sherman lawwhose main purpose is to restrict monopolies and prevent the artificial increase in prices.

Sherman Law: What is it and what does it consist of?

The sherman law it was created to prevent anti-competitive practices in US commerce. Its objective is to prohibit monopolies and prevent the creation of artificial statuses for them. That is why its violation could result in serious consequences for the companies involved.

MasterCard, like Visa, received an investigative request from the United States Department of Justice in search of documents that would support a possible violation of the Sherman Act. The investigation focuses especially on the debit program that both institutions manage and their competition with other networks and technologies.

MasterCard Cooperation in the Investigation

MasterCard has claimed to be cooperating in the investigation and its financial director, Sachin Mehra, has implied that he is not concerned about this situation, since these investigations are not at all out of the ordinary. In fact, according to him, it is not surprising that the Department of Justice requests information from other players in the debit space.

This action by the United States department of justice comes after a similar investigation was carried out at Visa for the same reason. It is important to note that the investigation is still ongoing and its outcome is unknown.

Impact on the financial industry

This research may have a significant impact on the financial industry, especially as it relates to the debit card market. The companies involved could face significant fines if a violation of the law is proven. sherman law. In addition, the investigation could lead to changes in the regulation of the industry, which would affect both MasterCard like Visa and other companies in the financial sector.