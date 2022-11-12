New Zealand clinched their sixth women’s rugby world title, in a sold out Eden Park in Auckland. The hosts struggled to overtake England (34-31) in a spectacular and intense final. This victory by New Zealand interrupts the series of 30 consecutive successes of the “Red Roses”, first in the world rankings. The last defeat dates back to July 2019, against New Zealand. And so, to celebrate the victory, the Black Ferns performed the haka, the famous dance typical of the Maori people, in the center of the stadium.



