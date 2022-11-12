The manifesto for the mobility on two wheels of the future, aimed at young people and ready to amaze on the one hand, the light and dynamic sports car on the other. Aprilia brings two important new features to its range a EICMA 2022, thus completing the range of previews offered by the Piaggio group which showed all its brands at the International Two-wheeler Exhibition. These are the RS 660 Extrema and the ELECTRICa project, ready to capture the attention of visitors.

Going in order, the RS 660 is the lightest and sportiest in the range. Thanks to the refined and new standard components, RS 660 Extrema stops the balance needle at only 166 kg dry, establishing a new record in terms of the ratio between weight and power (which stands at 100 HP, a record in the category). The standard equipment includes a new and lighter approved exhaust system by SC Project with carbon terminal positioned on the right side (and no longer under the engine). In addition, the front fender and the new tip under the engine with an unprecedented design, both made in high-quality carbon.

The sporty extraction of the RS 660 Extrema is also emphasized by the single seat tail (the passenger seat is supplied with the motorcycle); to the rich electronic equipment already standard on the RS 660 (which includes traction control, ABS cornering, engine brake, engine map, wheelie control all adjustable) RS 660 Extrema also presents the software that allows you to set the quick shift in reverse configuration. In this way, the gearbox can be configured in total autonomy, without replacing any component of the bike, in a street or inverted version – ideal for driving on the track on track days.

The ELECTRICa project represents Aprilia’s vision of the mobility of younger motorcyclists of the near future. It is a window open to tomorrow, an attentive and competent look forward that Aprilia, which has always been at the forefront of experimentation, offers the new generations to guarantee them fun riding a motorcycle in any environment and without barriers. ELECTRICa is a newly conceived project, a light and zero-emission motorcycle, with a fun and satisfying ride, to restore maximum freedom and pleasure even in use within the metropolises of the future: therefore, fun and freedom to move are no less. and they will always be the cardinal principles behind all the vehicles built by Aprilia, the sports motorcycle factory par excellence. ELECTRICa uses all the know-how made available by the Piaggio Group (of which Aprilia is a part), which has been working on electric propulsion since 1975, having presented a long series of vehicles that are ahead of its time such as the MP3 Hybrid, the first hybrid scooter to world.

The look is unmistakably Aprilia, especially in the front where a modern interpretation of the triple headlight headlight group stands out, typical of all Aprilia cars and favors taut and markedly sporty lines. Accessibility is guaranteed by the compact dimensions and the low height of the saddle from the ground, but also by the lightness and the presence of both brake controls on the handlebar, a choice that facilitates the transition from scooters. The electric motor is positioned in the central area and uses a final chain drive. The presence of the keyless system, the LCD instrumentation and the phonic wheels in the rims introduce the theme of technology aimed at practicality and that of active electronic aids for a safe driving experience, an area where Aprilia was a pioneer and is still at the top among the manufacturers worldwide.