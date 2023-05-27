Hidalgo, Pachuca.- The second key to the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil between Tuzas del Pachuca and Rayadas de Monterrey, ended with a draw in a game of coming and going in the hidalgo stadium that stood out for the public response this Friday.

Those commanded by Juan Carlos Cachotaking possession of the ball, initially bottled up those led by Eve Mirror who appreciated the presence of Alexandria Godinezwho became a figure today like the cancerbera gopher, Eshefanny Barreras.

Each offense headed with some danger in the area of ​​the goalkeepers who showed their strength in the bottom line to avoid the collapse of their fence in the first leg. Alexandria Godinez he took a goal from Charlie Corral with a stretch to the first post in the second half.

At the same time, Eshefanny Barreras prevented the goal cry of Christina Burkenroad on separate occasions. He shot from long range and tapped the ball for a corner. Immediately afterwards, the ball was left for the lead to the edge of the smaller rectangle, where the goalkeeper stood firm to deny the goal of the striped.

On the other hand, the Spanish forward, Jennifer Beautiful, nothing was left to break the zero with a frent in the mouth of the goal that hit the left post directly. In the end, seven minutes were added and the play that worried the locals was an individual play by Chinwendu Ihezuo that covered again Esthefanny Barreras.

In it ‘Hurricane’ The main guest did not arrive and everything will be defined at BBVA on Monday. The draw suits Monterey because it forces Pachuca go to Sultana of the North to win to return to a final, while the albiazules with any result that is not defeat would be the ones that dispute the final of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga Mx Femenil. 0-0 end.