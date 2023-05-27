Saturday, May 27, 2023
Anguish on a plane for a passenger who opened the emergency door during landing

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World
Anguish on a plane for a passenger who opened the emergency door during landing


No member of the crew could prevent the event.

No crew member could prevent the event.

Nine people were referred to a hospital. The man was arrested in South Korea.

Moments of anguish were experienced on an Asiana Airlines plane that was carrying 194 passengers just as he was about to land at Daegu International Airport in South Korea.

Videos shared on social networks show the moment in which a man walks up to one of the emergency doors and opens it, causing the strong entry of wind and fear when feeling the speed at which the plane was going.

In the event, nine people had to be transferred to a care center due to respiratory difficulties and the possibility of having experienced hyperventilation from the force of air.

In addition, The authorities proceeded to capture the 33-year-old man involved in the incident, who did not give many explanations at the time of his arrest.

According to international media, the plane had to land with the door open, but it is said that at the moment of its opening, the aircraft was about 250 meters above ground level.

None of the crew members could prevent the event and they assured that the tragedy could have been greater if the passengers had not worn seat belts.

On the flight were 48 elementary and high school students. who had traveled to that city to participate in a sporting event.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

