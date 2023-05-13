Tijuana, Baja California.- Tijuana is accustomed to its fans getting a pass to the Fiesta Grande of the MX Women’s League in the last seconds of the last day of the regular season. On this date, the 17th of the Clausura 2023, they had to receive the Chivas de Guadalajara in the Mictlán to sign a great victory that leaves Toluca FC and Pumas UNAM without the Liguilla.

With a work by the former Club América player, Daniela Espinosa, the Xolas defeated the Guadalajara 1-0 to seize the last place and unseat some Diablas that hours before had been surpassed by Club América, 1-4, in the stadium Nemesio Diez.

‘Dani’ Espinosa dressed as a hero in the Caliente stadium to reposition the border squad among the eight best in the women’s competition with a jewel of a goal at 90 + 1 ‘in a ball through the air that Angelina Hix combed and the Mexican caught on volley

At the start of the game, Espinosa tried out with a right hand that Blanca Félix managed to cover. In the last breath of the game, “China” got its revenge to arouse the excitement of the public that was worried after the goalless draw that eliminated Tijuana in the kennel.

Daniela Espinosa reached seven goals in the championship and continues to show that she is up for great things in the Women’s MX League. Tijuana will remain in eighth place with 26 points and the victory prevents Chivas from dreaming of finishing as the leader after last Monday’s great game against Tuzas del Pachuca (4-4).

Those led by Juan Alfaro regained the lead days ago, but tonight’s disaster caused them to stumble to third position when they were reached by Tigres (38) and América (37), they can finish the regular phase in fourth, since Rayadas (36) remains to be played on date 17.

Tijuana will wait until next Monday, May 13 to meet its rival in the Quarterfinal round, although it is certain that it will be played by one of the two clubs from the Sultana del Norte. For now, they would face Tigres, who overwhelmed Santos Laguna 9-0 yesterday (Friday).

Chivas, for its part, could face Tuzas del Pachuca and Rayadas beat San Luis, otherwise they would have FC Juárez as synodal, who will play their first Liguilla in the Women’s MX League.