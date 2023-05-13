“The future influences the present as much as the past”: Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche left us when the car was starting to emit its first whimpers but his thoughts adapt perfectly to the world of engines where prototypes are a very important key to understanding the development of current machines. Of course, this doesn’t apply to everyone because in every field there are those who are better and those who are less. Among the numbers one, a place in the sun certainly goes to Audi which, for its Sphere Concept, speaks precisely (textually) of “present-future for a common thread between research cars and series production”.

In short, something more than mere prototypes, but real windows onto tomorrow, to (again textually) “project technical and stylistic solutions into the future with benefits and principles shared with the current Audi offer”. We are talking about high-level themes: design, lighting technology, artificial intelligence and the circular economy, but they are the ones that now dominate the scene which on Audis translate into innovative space management, the dematerialization of controls, the transformation of lighting into a communication system and in other refinements.

The key cars of this path are the four concept cars of the “Sphere” series (skysphere, grandsphere, urbansphere, activesphere) which are realizing this path, a singular stylistic development from the inside that leads to define the lines and characteristics of the environment around the passengers, identified as the “sphere” of their needs, and only later the shapes of the bodywork. A revolution made possible by the fact that by now the cars are all electric and therefore completely free the “hands” of the designers because the dimensions of the engines and transmissions are much less binding than for petrol or diesel cars.

Yes, but specifically? Voice assistants enhanced by “Alexa” integrated into the car system, headlights that project warnings of all kinds onto the road and which are activated according to needs, as the current Audi Q5 already does, which when the car is stationary, if someone approaches less than two meters, it turns on all the lights to avoid accidents. Or how does the Q8 e-tron which anticipates maneuvers using a “carpet of light”, also to the advantage of other road users, combined with the Car-to-X connectivity, projects danger warnings along the lane (triangle with a exclamation point inside). And if the system detects the presence of a pedestrian, the light beam highlights them, reducing the risk of people on the roadside not being seen. And then there is the hated artificial intelligence, capable of anticipating the onset of dangers (emergency assist system, which recognizes the driver’s inactivity by calling his attention and, if he does not react, takes over the driving until the stop of the car and activation of the emergency call) and to manage the longitudinal and transversal dynamics of the car. All this to arrive “in the medium-term future” say Audi to reduce road accidents by 90%. Here is the future, as present as possible, that we would like.