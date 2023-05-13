Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Ciudad Juárez celebrates this Friday, May 12, the pass to the Fiesta Grande de las Bravas FC Juárez in the Women’s MX League. After 17 days among the top positions today they signed a last victory in the first round to be one of the eight invited to the Quarterfinal phase of Clausura 2023.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
